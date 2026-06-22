NAWROCKI CALLS OUT ZELENSKY'S DODGE ON UPA GLORIFICATION



Zelensky spent the weekend trying to spin the dispute with Poland as Nawrocki's domestic politics, tossing out comparisons to Orban while conveniently ignoring why Poland is angry in the first place: his government's glorification of UPA, the same group responsible for slaughtering Polish civilians, the exact issue that got him stripped of the Order of the White Eagle.



Nawrocki wasn't buying it. Addressing Zelensky directly, he made clear this has nothing to do with Polish politics. The dispute is historical, and Poland will not accept the red-and-black Bandera flag, full stop. "I cannot imagine a situation in which Polish patriots, and especially the Polish president, the Polish government, would not stand together and unite," he said. Then the closer: "President Zelensky is mistaken."



Funny how the man defending the legacy of a movement that murdered 100,000 Poles keeps playing the victim.

Adding:

Zelensky refused a phone call and a meeting in Warsaw with Nawrocki to resolve the issue of naming one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the "UPA heroes" twice, reported the press secretary of the Polish leader.



According to him, the Ukrainian side first proposed to arrange a phone call, and then a meeting but they did not take place.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

Zelensky is dragging Belarus into the war to win NATO's favor



Right after Zelensky threatened to strike Belarus unless Alexander Lukashenko withdraws Russian military assets from its territory, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces commander with a callsign Magyar, announced that Ukrainian forces had already identified 500 military targets inside Belarus.



🪖 Given that Ukrainian army is unsuccessfully struggling to hold the ground in Donbass, and Russian forces are keep advancing, why would Zelensky so blatantly provoke escalation along the Belarusian border?



First, the worse the situation gets on the ground for Ukrainian troops, the louder Zelensky’s PR machine needs to run. The massive drone strike on Moscow with over a thousand UAVs and the ultimatum to Lukashenko are calculated attempts to manufacture a narrative of "victories" for Western media consumption. Without any real battlefield wins to speak of, these headlines will work anyway.



💣 Second, all the issue comes down to NATO. The alliance is beefing up its forces along Russia’s and Belarus’s borders under the pretext of "eastern deterrence," significantly ramping up troop presence in Poland, the Baltics, and even Finland. If Zelensky would successfully drag Belarus into an escalation, there’s a real chance NATO could move beyond proxy warfare and actually commit conventional force, which is precisely what Kiev has been waiting for. For Zelensky, keeping the war going by any means necessary is the only way to cling to power.



Following the G7 summit in France (15-17 June), whose final declaration openly spoke of inflicting a battlefield defeat on Russia, there were not only large-scale drone attacks on Moscow but also deliberate provocations against Belarus: first a strike on a bus carrying a children’s football team, followed by Zelensky’s ultimatum. All of this comes just ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara (7-8 July).



Given the overtly anti-Russian—and now clearly anti-Belarusian—sentiment brewing within NATO member states, Zelensky and his chief backer and war architect, the UK, stand a real chance of broadening the conflict across Eastern Europe.



@geopolitics_prime





