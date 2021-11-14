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The Big Assembly--November 14, 2021
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171 views • October 21, 2021
The Big Assembly
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Noon-3 PM
The Woodburn north-bound rest stop (Rest Area exit right after mile marker 281 on I-5 North bound)
Food Truck, Music, open mic
Bring your E-Z Up Canopies, your message, your fliers, your mic and amp, or speak on ours and voice your opinions!
Support our efforts at getting
Oregon back on track as a
Constitutional Republican form of government.
Children, pets are welcome. Come one, come all.
Rain or shine.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Noon-3 PM
The Woodburn north-bound rest stop (Rest Area exit right after mile marker 281 on I-5 North bound)
Food Truck, Music, open mic
Bring your E-Z Up Canopies, your message, your fliers, your mic and amp, or speak on ours and voice your opinions!
Support our efforts at getting
Oregon back on track as a
Constitutional Republican form of government.
Children, pets are welcome. Come one, come all.
Rain or shine.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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