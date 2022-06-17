Accountability News with ReOpen America's Clay Clark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay Clark discusses the mass deception surrounding the depopulation, sterilization inoculations misnamed "vaccines." Clay shows us the supporting videos and documents proving these evil Globalist plan to kill most of us and seize control of our planet for their God-Satan.
For more information about the topics please go to Clay's website:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation/
Please subscribe, comment, like and share as all my content has bee heavily hidden/shadow banned since I began reported the unreported news in 2007.
www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.com
@Lisa4OR1st
Search YouTube- Lisa Michaels Oregon to find 5 channels featuring both entertaining and informative content.
May our Creator continue to Bless you and yours as we go through these momentous days. Fear not pray and read His word!