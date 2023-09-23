Create New Account
So... Russell Brand - Slams Govt Censorship & 'Trusted News Initiative' - as They Try to Destroy Him - Sept 22, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
So... Russell Brand - Sept 22, 2023

I'm sharing this video from Russell Brand on his Rumble channel and on 'X' (Twitter).

https://twitter.com/rustyrockets/status/1705325563936747847?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

No longer on YouTube because of lies. 

At the end of Russell's short video description, I'm attaching a link to a good article about who is doing this and why from, 'The Grayzone'. www.theGrayzone.com...Cynthia

Intel-linked UK official pushing censorship of Russell Brand 

The author of letters to social media companies demanding the financial punishment of Russell Brand is a British lawmaker implicated in London’s war on Covid-19 and Ukraine dissenters. Her husband was a commander in the Army’s psy-ops division.

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/09/21/intel-uk-censorship-russell-brand/










