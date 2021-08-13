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Forced Organ Harvesting from Falun Gong Practitioners in China [22.02.2020]
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10 views • August 13, 2021
92,273 views Jan 22, 2020
Falun Dafa Information Center
12K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jD_pq87CTK4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6DfCnG8FrABW8KS9Hk3Pw
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Falun Dafa Information Center
12K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jD_pq87CTK4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6DfCnG8FrABW8KS9Hk3Pw
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
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