The King’s Highway Talk

A fascinatingly frank and powerful talk about the British Israelite nations and ancient Irish history from Royal County Meath from The King of kings’, Lord of lord's as given in June 2018, outside the King's Highway which stretches from Teltown to Navan Fort in the North.

Filmed by Oz and Elle. Topics discussed in this talk can be found on JAHTruth.net.

This video is also part of the letter Oz and Elle wrote the current governor of Gibraltar and featured on Gibraltar Messenger: His Mount, Her Mound, Their Cave & The King’s Highway – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/mount-mound-cave-kings-highway

















