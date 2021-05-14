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06 Wir Deutschen sind Amalek: "Gott" verlangt von den Seinen, uns Deutsche auszumerzen
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1114 views • May 14, 2021
Gottesfürchtige Talmud-Juden berufen sich auf das Traktat Megillah 6b im Talmud, das schon seit 2500 Jahren die kommenden Deutschen als das Volk von GERMAMYA, das Edom-Land, Amalek, definiert und somit die Deutschen als Amalekiter zur Ausrottung überstellt hat. Was mit Amalek zu geschehen habe, formuliert Gott in 1 Samuel 15 so: „Töte Mann! Töte Frau! Töte Kinder! Töte Säuglinge! Töte Rinder und Schafe! Töte Kamele und Esel! Verschone sie nicht!“
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und
http://www.concept-veritas.com/nj/deutsch.htm
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