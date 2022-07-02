Sean Davis: FINALLY Roe v. Wade is Where it BELONGS | Huckabee

FINALLY Roe v. Wade is Where it BELONGS | Sean Davis | Huckabee

Sean Davis is CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, one of the best sites you'll find on the internet for news and SMART analysis. He says with this Supreme Court ruling, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, abortion is now in the ash bin of history—where it belongs. Life wins. Sean joins "Huckabee" to discuss the implications of this landmark decision.



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