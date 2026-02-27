© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀🇮🇷 Daniel Davis: US officials want dead Americans to justify war on Iran
Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis has issued a stark warning, stating that senior officials are openly hoping for an attack that gets Americans killed — cynically, to manufacture a reason for war.
According to Davis, the alleged plan is to push Israel into conflict with Iran, hoping Tehran retaliates against US forces in the region. American casualties would then allow Trump to rally the nation and Congress behind military action.
💬 "If the lies don't work, we need a backup plan…and Americans to get killed so then we have to go in there. That is dastardly."
He stresses that 70% of Americans oppose the war—a clear signal the administration is choosing to ignore.
Source @geopolitics prime
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!