👀🇮🇷 Daniel Davis: US officials want dead Americans to justify war on Iran



Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis has issued a stark warning, stating that senior officials are openly hoping for an attack that gets Americans killed — cynically, to manufacture a reason for war.



According to Davis, the alleged plan is to push Israel into conflict with Iran, hoping Tehran retaliates against US forces in the region. American casualties would then allow Trump to rally the nation and Congress behind military action.



💬 "If the lies don't work, we need a backup plan…and Americans to get killed so then we have to go in there. That is dastardly."



He stresses that 70% of Americans oppose the war—a clear signal the administration is choosing to ignore.



Source @geopolitics prime

