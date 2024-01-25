Addictions and Why It’s Going to Hurt Breaking Them, Stepping Into the Fears and Grief, Addiction Is Not Love, Joy and God, God Involved in the Healing, True Self
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Full Original:
20110319 The Human Soul - Addictions & Bribery, Fear, Threats & Blackmail P2
Cut:
02m10s - 13m03s
Website:
Keywords
simplerelationship with godfaith in godemotional addictionsdivine love pathsoul conditionpleasing othersgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godtruth and self honestyi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenestepping into the fear and griefjoy and godgod involved in healinggod and my true selfafraid to healaddiction is not loveaddictions fears and griefrejected unworthy and unloved
