Check out our first ever school food forest design we had the pleasure of working on for the Creative Inspiration Journey School in St. Cloud, Florida.

The details

The dream for the space: this space was designed with two separate areas in mind; a welcome area in front of the school as well as another area near the existing animals the school already had on site, with an emphasis on creating an educational space to teach and demonstrate perennial growing systems to its students.

Total design area: about 6000sq ft (equivalent to our “Family Food Forest” Design).

Designed by: Ian Scott and Brandon Moncrief

Installers: Cameron James, Ryley Morse, Henrique Ribiero, and Pablo Zambrano

A big THANK YOU goes out to Foresters Financial for their generous donation in helping make this project happen 😍as well as to all the volunteers who showed up to help.

Now who wouldn’t want their kids to attend a school like this that places such a huge emphasis on learning how to care for animals and grow your own food?