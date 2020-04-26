the tree is known by its fruit

scriptures used:=====Mat 7:16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?-----1Jn 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.1Jn 2:16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.1Jn 2:17 And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.-----Mat 10:34 Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.Mat 10:35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.Mat 10:36 And a man's foes shall be they of his own household.Mat 10:37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.Mat 10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.Mat 10:39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.==========links:---------------