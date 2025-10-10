Something Is Off With Today's Dems

It’s not just the message; it’s the manner.

Didn’t they once have some fun people?

They can’t find their footing in reality.

They seem so ugly because the mind and body are intertwined..

They are in desperate need of rehab.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (9 October 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6382533984112