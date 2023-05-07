Russian Forces Shocked! Hundreds of Leopard Tanks to Arrive in Ukraine for Counterattack

US Military News





May 5, 2023





Many armies use Leopards, and it is estimated that there are about 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks distributed throughout Europe at various levels of preparedness.





In comparison to the small Leopard donations made by the end of 2022, the 100 donated Leopard 2 tanks are an impressive number. However, Ukraine claims that it will require 200 to 300 Leopards to defend against Russia's upcoming offensive.





As we can see, the Leopards are slowly but surely increasingly deployed on the Ukrainian front in large quantities. And that is one of the decisive factors that will defeat the Russian army.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





