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Best & Taylor Intel (9/10/2021): America Babylon — This Communist Takeover is Done...Unless?
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162 views • September 11, 2021
Biden, Mandates, Revolt, FEMA, CDC, UN, WHO, China, Israel, Trumpets, This and That
Feast of Trumpets and Israel is in her 5782 year. a year of rest in Israel today IF this is the true date for Trumpets, as some claim it is not, the real date is OCTOBER and so the arguments continue. Perhaps that is why Jesus said no one knows the day or the hour because we of the different calendars in use today. Which one is the Lord using? Biden is coming after the antivax folks with a vengeance and said MORE mandates are coming. Most folks do not realize that we are under FEMA rules now and may have not remembered that Trump declared a national emergency and told us he was not the president any longer, and that means Biden is not ether, we are under de-factor martial law and thus the Constitution has been removed. Biden is acting on behest of Global Deep State and the UN is running all of this, the 4th beast of Daniel. If we go into revolution, the UN will enter the FRAY and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Feast of Trumpets and Israel is in her 5782 year. a year of rest in Israel today IF this is the true date for Trumpets, as some claim it is not, the real date is OCTOBER and so the arguments continue. Perhaps that is why Jesus said no one knows the day or the hour because we of the different calendars in use today. Which one is the Lord using? Biden is coming after the antivax folks with a vengeance and said MORE mandates are coming. Most folks do not realize that we are under FEMA rules now and may have not remembered that Trump declared a national emergency and told us he was not the president any longer, and that means Biden is not ether, we are under de-factor martial law and thus the Constitution has been removed. Biden is acting on behest of Global Deep State and the UN is running all of this, the 4th beast of Daniel. If we go into revolution, the UN will enter the FRAY and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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