"Don't Cry for Us" - Militants Go to Die Without Ammunition

A video recorded a few days ago by two militants from the 95th separate airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has gone viral on the Internet.

The militants say in a detached manner that they are being "sent into the very hell" and ask that no one mourn for them.

They certainly look like stoics. However, we managed to get in touch with their "brothers". The brothers reported that two friends (Mikhail and Alexey) died the day after the video was recorded.

But we are not interested in the fact of death itself, but in its causes. Thus, it turned out that the 95th separate assault brigade has an acute shortage of ammunition and equipment: there is almost no artillery, the shortage of shells has reached the point that even those guns that are there fire only 5-6 shots a day.

According to our information, this particular battalion is in semi-encirclement in the Kursk (Russia) direction, but there is no thought of withdrawing the militants. In order to carry out orders from above and report that "the territory is under control", more and more militants are being sent to the half-destroyed positions.

The dumbest thing is that this is being done simply “for the record.” In reality, regrouping units could save many lives and give the militants much more advantageous positions – but the commanders are adamant.

More about this:

Due to a critical shortage of personnel, the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is transferring medics, airfield maintenance, artillery crews and even from the Patriot air defense missile system to the infantry, writes the well-known Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya.

According to Bezugla, due to the unfair distribution of ammunition, Ukrainian brigades have to trade shells with each other, and some "scapegoats" have already been appointed for the failure of the Kursk operation.

Bezuglaya also mentions the existence of a conflict between Syrsky and Budanov, which leads to the General Staff ignoring intelligence data.