BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Don't Cry for Us" - Militants Go to Die Without Ammo - Kursk direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
429 views • 6 months ago

"Don't Cry for Us" - Militants Go to Die Without Ammunition

A video recorded a few days ago by two militants from the 95th separate airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has gone viral on the Internet. 

The militants say in a detached manner that they are being "sent into the very hell" and ask that no one mourn for them.

They certainly look like stoics. However, we managed to get in touch with their "brothers". The brothers reported that two friends (Mikhail and Alexey) died the day after the video was recorded.

But we are not interested in the fact of death itself, but in its causes. Thus, it turned out that the 95th separate assault brigade has an acute shortage of ammunition and equipment: there is almost no artillery, the shortage of shells has reached the point that even those guns that are there fire only 5-6 shots a day.

According to our information, this particular battalion is in semi-encirclement in the Kursk (Russia) direction, but there is no thought of withdrawing the militants. In order to carry out orders from above and report that "the territory is under control", more and more militants are being sent to the half-destroyed positions.

The dumbest thing is that this is being done simply “for the record.” In reality, regrouping units could save many lives and give the militants much more advantageous positions – but the commanders are adamant. 

More about this: 

Due to a critical shortage of personnel, the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is transferring medics, airfield maintenance, artillery crews and even from the Patriot air defense missile system to the infantry, writes the well-known Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya.

According to Bezugla, due to the unfair distribution of ammunition, Ukrainian brigades have to trade shells with each other, and some "scapegoats" have already been appointed for the failure of the Kursk operation.

Bezuglaya also mentions the existence of a conflict between Syrsky and Budanov, which leads to the General Staff ignoring intelligence data.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy