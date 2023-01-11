The East End Players ~ The Spirit of Christmas (Full CD, Rare, Orchestral Christmas Carols)

This CD has some excellent Orchestra arrangements of some of your favorite Christmas carols. The classic songs and talented musicians will help give your Holiday season some peace, calm, and enjoyment as you take in the heavenly sounds of the strings. Associated with the music are some images sure to bring some festiveness into your Yuletide celebration, along with some thought provoking messages to stir your soul.

This is a very rare recording. I have not found it on Youtube, big box stores, Amazon, streaming services, or libraries. Thus, I hope this video preserves a worthy work of art, making it available on the parallel economy to true supporters of Western Civilization. Also, congratulations to the East End Players on such a fine Christmas Album, and I hope you will post more information about it in the comments.

Here are the tracks:

01~Away in a Manger

02~Coventry Carol

03~Deck the Halls (Chamber Version)

04~Good Christian Men, Rejoice (Bell Carol)

05~God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

06~Joy to the World (Handel)

07~Dance of the Merlitones (Tchaikowsky, The Nutcracker)

08~O Holy Night

09~Skaters Walz

10~The First Noel

11~The Little Drummer Boy (Symphonic Version)

12~The Old Maid is Coming

13~We Three Kings of Orient Are

14~We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Chamber Version)