FREE THOMAS WEBSTER! J6th Video Shows Thomas Webster Acted in Self Defense!
A decorated US Marine Veteran, 20 Year NYPD Police Officer, Husband and Father of 3 will turn himself in tomorrow to serve the longest sentence that a Judge has handed to a J6 Defendant to date – 10 Years!

Please see the never-before-seen and heartbreaking video below that proves Marine Thomas Webster's innocence and exculpatory footage of a DC Metro Police Officer provoking him and punching him straight in the face before they wrestle to the ground.

Narrated by Cara Castronuova of the Gateway Pundit and Citizens Against Political Persecution

https://rumble.com/v1nkwvc-exculpatory-video-shows-thomas-webster-acted-in-self-defense-free-thomas-we.html

Gateway Pundit Article click below

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/incredible-must-see-video-decorated-marine-21-year-nypd-officer-thomas-webster-turn-tomorrow-serve-decade-prison-exculpatory-video-shows-violent-dc-metro-cop-punch-webster/

current eventspoliticscapital policej6thomas webster

