© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Being Filled With the Holy Spirit
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • March 19, 2020
Do all Christians have the Holy Spirit? Can we just ask and receive the Holy Spirit? Is there objective evidence of the Holy Spirit in the lives of others? There are many doctrines relating to who has the Holy Spirit including who/what the Holy Spirit is. This video includes some Francis Chan Holy Spirit teaching, along with reference to another video on this channel ['Isaac and the Holy Spirit’: https://youtu.be/MnlcJbapojQ] to deal with the confusion surrounding the subject. It starts with Romans 8:9, and then looks at the Holy Spirit and the teachings of Jesus, to get a clearer picture.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Down the rabbit hole background loop HD by thedanw media
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
02. Fruits of the Spirit Fire Tree by Tyler Neyens
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Jesus Photo by Mads Schmidt Rasmussen on Unsplash
04. Adolf Hitler Rails Against Cultural Liberalism in 1933 Speech by thetruefarbauti
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
05. Greatest Destroyer of Peace - According to Mother Teresa by field16
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
06. Lion Photo by Jeff Rodgers on Unsplash
07. Baptisms at Minneapolis Soul-winning Marathon (1/20/17) by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
08. Jesus washes the feet of his disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. jesus_20 by James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Melon photo by Caju Gomes on Unsplash
11. Run photo by Rhone on Unsplash
12. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Down the rabbit hole background loop HD by thedanw media
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
02. Fruits of the Spirit Fire Tree by Tyler Neyens
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
03. Jesus Photo by Mads Schmidt Rasmussen on Unsplash
04. Adolf Hitler Rails Against Cultural Liberalism in 1933 Speech by thetruefarbauti
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
05. Greatest Destroyer of Peace - According to Mother Teresa by field16
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
06. Lion Photo by Jeff Rodgers on Unsplash
07. Baptisms at Minneapolis Soul-winning Marathon (1/20/17) by sanderson1611
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
08. Jesus washes the feet of his disciples by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
09. jesus_20 by James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10. Melon photo by Caju Gomes on Unsplash
11. Run photo by Rhone on Unsplash
12. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
holy spiritseeking the truthbaptism of the holy spiritteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertromans 8 9how to get the holy spiritask and receive the holy spirtall christians have the holy spiritfrancis chan holy spiritholy spirit and the teachings of jesuswho has the holy spiritevidence of the holy spirithunger and thirst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.