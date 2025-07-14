91 AMEN TEST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because Christ the Messiah says: Come! We have everything, but everything is God's! We have God's Holy Helmets and God's Holy Masks, we have God's programs, God's Computers and God's AI, everything is God's! Because all of this raises people UP and miraculously heals them, not humiliates, injures, harms, or pushes them DOWN into graves (for money) .