Universe is Frequency, Radiate Love & Receive it Back, Future of Medicine w/ 4 Top Frequency Experts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Frequency experts and Scientists Ian Mitchell, Roman Christian Hafner, Cru von Holtzendorff-Fehling, & Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling join the program to discuss the world of frequency. How frequency is the foundation of all we see, feel, hear, and imagine. It is the future of medicine and the key to love, health, and happiness. As a human race, we are just now beginning to realize this and what it means to our future and the amazing advancements yet to come as we realize our true potential. You can see more of Roman, Cru, & Philip @ http://path-of-love.net/ or see more of Ian Mitchell @ http://LivePetLLC.com