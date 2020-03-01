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Universe is Frequency, Radiate Love & Receive it Back, Future of Medicine w/ 4 Top Frequency Experts
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22 views • March 01, 2020
Sarah Westall

Frequency experts and Scientists Ian Mitchell, Roman Christian Hafner, Cru von Holtzendorff-Fehling, & Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling join the program to discuss the world of frequency. How frequency is the foundation of all we see, feel, hear, and imagine. It is the future of medicine and the key to love, health, and happiness. As a human race, we are just now beginning to realize this and what it means to our future and the amazing advancements yet to come as we realize our true potential. You can see more of Roman, Cru, & Philip @ http://path-of-love.net/ or see more of Ian Mitchell @ http://LivePetLLC.com
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universefrequencymedicinefuturescientistssarah westallian mitchellroman christian hafnercru von holtzendorff-fehlingphilipp samor von holtzendorff-fehlingradiate lovefrequency experts
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