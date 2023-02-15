Fingerprints Of Unvaccinated NYC Teachers Reportedly Sent To FBI With 'Problem Codes'
“Their Fingerprints Are Sent With That Flag To The FBI And The NY Criminal Justice Services. So It Impacts Their Ongoing Ability To Get Employment At Other Places.”
