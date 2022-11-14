Create New Account
CRISPR cas the race specific bioweapon that will kill all non Jews (non Ashkenazi and non Amish people)
81 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 14 days ago |

X-Files compilation on exterminating the "non chosen ones" with CRISPR gene drive mass extinction technology 170 global groups want a ban of in realityhttps://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/X-Files-compilation-on-exterminating-the-non-chosen-ones-with-CRISPR-gene-drive-mass-extinction-technology-170-global-groups-want-a-ban-of-in-reality


Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-called-farmer-secretly-204117426.html


Bioterrorism And Gene Editing: Can Crispr Tool Be Used As Biological Weapon In War? | Center for Genetics and Society

https://www.geneticsandsociety.org/article/bioterrorism-and-gene-editing-can-crispr-tool-be-used-biological-weapon-war


Bioterrorism And Gene Editing: Can Crispr Tool Be Used As Biological Weapon In War?

https://www.ibtimes.com/bioterrorism-gene-editing-can-crispr-tool-be-used-biological-weapon-war-2460102


CRISPR Could Turn Viruses Into Unstoppable Bio Weapons - Seeker

https://www.seeker.com/could-crispr-gene-editing-produce-a-biological-weapon-2104864761.html


Could CRISPR be used as a biological weapon?

https://phys.org/news/2017-08-crispr-biological-weapon.html


CRISPR is Making Bioweapons More Accessible | ASP American Security Project

https://www.americansecurityproject.org/crispr-is-making-bioweapons-more-accessible/


Top U.S. Intelligence Official Calls Gene Editing a WMD Threat | MIT Technology Review

https://www.technologyreview.com/2016/02/09/71575/top-us-intelligence-official-calls-gene-editing-a-wmd-threat/


Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/


CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930


New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis | BMC Medicine | Full Text

https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z


Race Specific Bio-Weapons - BioTerrorBible.com

https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/BIO-WEAPONS/RACE-SPECIFIC-BIO-WEAPONS


PressTV-UK, Israel to make SARS-like bioweapon

http://web.archive.org/web/20150926121638/http://www.presstv.ir/detail/2012/10/09/265663/sars/


BioTerrorBible.com

https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/home


ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - BioTerrorBible.com

https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/zombie-apocalypse


The Zombie Invasion of 1599 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYseCFiR2LY


Zombies & CDC - BioTerrorBible.com

https://sites.google.com/site/bioterrorbible/zombie-apocalypse/zombies-cdc


Genetic weapons: a 21st-century nightmare? - | UNESCO Courier http://web.archive.org/web/20080504002252/http://findarticles.com:80/p/articles/mi_m1310/is_1999_March/ai_54311680


Future Bioweapons Could Kill People With Specific DNA

https://futurism.com/the-byte/bioweapons-kill-people-specific-dna


World must prepare for biological weapons that target ethnic groups based on genetics, says Cambridge University

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2019/08/12/world-must-prepare-biological-weapons-target-ethnic-groups-based/


The Centre for the Study of Existential Risk

https://www.cser.ac.uk/


Bioweapons designed to kill only people of particular race | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

https://guardian.ng/features/health/bioweapons-designed-to-kill-only-people-of-particular-race/


Ethnic bioweapon - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnic_bioweapon


Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic


Rise and Kill First - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rise_and_Kill_First


Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html


Wuhan University - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

http://web.archive.org/web/20201104220342/https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2018/11/OPP1199760


Keywords
vaccinetechnologyjewsgenocideashkenazimark of the beastdnamossadjesuitsbilderbergmass extinctionbill gatespopulation reductionbioweapongene editingmass murdertechniquegoyimworld economic forumethnicamishbioterrorismgene driverace specificcrispr cas

