Victorian Biker Rally, Saturday 17 January 2026

A huge number of motorbike groups converged in front of Victoria's Parliament House in Melbourne to voice their very valid rage over the unkept state of Victorian country roads. There were numerous speakers. There was Police support, and the motorbikes were a hundred metres both ways from Parliament House steps (Spring Street). It was an impressive collection of powerful bikes all assembled there, which showed the level of real concern over the number of real accidents the state of the roads have caused. The problem is the State is bankrupt and is spending only on city roads, if at all.