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Humanity - A Russian War Reporter from AnnaNews & Donbass Resisters give some Bread, Cheese & Cigarettes to an Old Man who Refuses to Leave his House under any circumstances. 032022
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311 views • March 21, 2022
Description from video location translated from German, as follows.
Humanity at War video: The contested front advances, but the people remain. A Russian war reporter from AnnaNews and Donbass resisters give some bread, cheese and cigarettes to an old man who refuses to leave his house under any circumstances.
He says Ukrainian troops fired in that direction and also hit his property. It was very loud and violent. But they are gone now and it is quite safe here now because the front has shifted.
Humanity at War video: The contested front advances, but the people remain. A Russian war reporter from AnnaNews and Donbass resisters give some bread, cheese and cigarettes to an old man who refuses to leave his house under any circumstances.
He says Ukrainian troops fired in that direction and also hit his property. It was very loud and violent. But they are gone now and it is quite safe here now because the front has shifted.
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