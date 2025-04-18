BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JESSIE VENTURA CONSPIRACY THEORIES
140 views • 2 weeks ago

JESSIE VENTURA CONSPIRACY THEORIES, S01E05 - The Bilderbergs - secret societies - December 30, 2009. Ventura infiltrates the Bilderberg Group – a very secretive, annual meeting of elitists who gather in luxury hotels, under heavy security, and supposedly plan the strategies for world domination, including a "voluntary forced vaccine". The location and attendees of these secretive events are often posted online. Although most of the episodes of Conspiracy Theory have been rerun, this episode has been shown only once, owing largely to the controversy surrounding the content of the episode. SHARE SHARE SHARE, THESE WENT MISSING YEARS AGO, HARD TO FIND. S01E05 - The Bilderbergs - secret societies - December 30, 2009. Ventura infiltrates the Bilderberg Group – a very secretive, annual meeting of elitists who gather in luxury hotels, under heavy security, and supposedly plan the strategies for world domination, including a "voluntary forced vaccine". The location and attendees of these secretive events are often posted online. Although most of the episodes of Conspiracy Theory have been rerun, this episode has been shown only once, owing largely to the controversy surrounding the content of the episode. SHARE SHARE SHARE, THESE WENT MISSING YEARS AGO, HARD TO FIND.

