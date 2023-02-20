Situation Update, Feb 20, 2023 - How to BLOCK toxic chemical exposure FALLOUT in the food, water and air

0:00 The Revival Concept

15:28 Putin

18:29 Toxic Chemical

1:05:15 Weather Control





- Asbury revival reveals the power of God and truth

- As the world turns to chaos, more people turn to God

- What looks like chaos can quickly transform into order and law

- What a Rubik's cube taught me about transformation

- Announcement of #dioxin testing in our food science lab

- Cincinnati cuts off drinking water from Ohio River

- Why food and farms for thousands of square miles may be contaminated for decades

- How to grow your own anti-dioxin protection medicine at home

- Pipe bomb discovered on railroad in Philadelphia

- How globalists use false flag terrorism to corral humans into obedient behavior

- The nuclear power plant scene from The Truman Show

- George Soros calls for global weather control / #geoengineering to block the sun

- CDC issues new guidance for #dioxin exposure that's 1,000 times higher than previous levels

- Vitamin E counters the oxidative effects of cheap seed and vegetable oils that promote inflammation, obesity and rapid aging





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/