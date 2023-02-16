Dr Tenpenny and Prof Dolores Cahill Pt. 2

Prof. Dolores Cahill is an Inventor and the Founder and Shareholder of several Companies. She holds patents in Europe, the US, and worldwide for technologies that can improve the early accurate diagnosis of autoimmune diseases & cancer. Her latest ventures include the World Freedom Alliance and Freedom Airway.

In the second part of my interview with Dolores Hill, we discuss:

- Viruses & their existence

- The concept of contagion

- What causes symptoms?

- Molecular mimicking

- Scientific peer reviews

- Solution to avoid future pandemics

Watch part 1 of this series at the following link: https://drtenpenny.com/this-week-dr-t-with-prof-dolores-cahill/

