Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/27/22 Tools To Grow Your Youngevity Business(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the various tools available to help grow a Youngevity business. Also discussing his theory of the cause, reversal and cure for MS. Stating that if people would follow his protocol for MS the disease would probably go away. Contending all Americans should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating beetroot. One of oldest cultivated vegetables dating back to around 3000 B.C. Rich in vitamins C,A, E and K as well as the whole complex of B vitamins. Also loaded with minerals like manganese, magnesium, potassium, sodium, phosphorus, iron, copper, boron, silica and selenium. Beetroot has many antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids.CallersRichard has osteoporosis of the skull resulting in tinnitis and balance problems.Madrew has a friend with kidney disease and wants to get off of dialysis.Dale has a friend with several health challenges including spinal stenosis, tinnitis, high blood pressure, arthritis, and peripheral neuropathies.David has a friend who is overweight with high blood pressure, asthma, retinitis and sciatica.