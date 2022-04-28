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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/27/22 Tools To Grow Your Youngevity Business
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/27/22 Tools To Grow Your Youngevity Business
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the various tools available to help grow a Youngevity business. Also discussing his theory of the cause, reversal and cure for MS. Stating that if people would follow his protocol for MS the disease would probably go away. Contending all Americans should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating beetroot. One of oldest cultivated vegetables dating back to around 3000 B.C. Rich in vitamins C,A, E and K as well as the whole complex of B vitamins. Also loaded with minerals like manganese, magnesium, potassium, sodium, phosphorus, iron, copper, boron, silica and selenium. Beetroot has many antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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