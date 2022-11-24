Create New Account
Do You Think These Government Experiments Stopped?
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Thursday

"Imagine the things they've done to other orphans , this baby was at an orphanage and he died in 1925 from hydrosphylitus water on brain"
"Watch the documentary called ( Three Identical Strangers ) you will be appalled at the government"
"Orphans and wards of the state (cps) kids are considered free subjects. After all the government was supporting them. Disgusting."Do you think these horrific experiments done by the government ended after little Albert?
