Del BigTree at the HighWire





March 17, 2023





AI was once an early concern for the workforce, as it was said the technology could replace a large portion of humanity. Over the past year, more ambitious implantable tech has spurred apocalyptic warnings from some of the most significant icons of our time. Now, humanity finds itself at the precipice with serious debate needed before the coming wave.





#AI #ElonMusk #Transhumanism #StephenHawking





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dkngk-icons-warn-of-coming-wave-of-ai.html