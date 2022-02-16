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BASES2019 Christine Joanna Hart Reporting Monarch Mind Control a Dangerous act
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26 views • February 16, 2022
Hart is a former Mi6 "Front Agent", used to infiltrate and report on groups or organisations, such as the Bases project. She has been a major broadsheet journalist, reporting for the News of The World and others, in Northern Ireland, and on the Moore's Murders (Mk-Ultra).
Here is a very rare appearance via Skype she describes some of her work.
Hart ran very many radio shows for Revolution Radio, via BASES 50, which is still to re-uploaded. Some of her shows featured the late Max Spiers days before his murder, in 2016.
Bases2019 was a short series, mainly to introduce SSP operative Julie Phelps to a UK public.
Here is a very rare appearance via Skype she describes some of her work.
Hart ran very many radio shows for Revolution Radio, via BASES 50, which is still to re-uploaded. Some of her shows featured the late Max Spiers days before his murder, in 2016.
Bases2019 was a short series, mainly to introduce SSP operative Julie Phelps to a UK public.
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