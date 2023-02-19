Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
08 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [Dominique: On-duty police, did you hear that? Marching prelude] Supreme Court Gardens Sat. Feb. 18th, 2023 MVI_9946
10 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

It is almost exactly 3 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. This must be about number 36 for me. I was disappointed, again, at the low attendance, however, the quality of attendees, speakers, and musicians was superb. Average age? Fifty? Where are the droves of young people? I estimate under five hundred of us, and a mob of police. It’s one second to midnight, and Western Australians are sound asleep, comfortable again with the few crumbs of freedom thrown back to them from the mongrels in government.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsjulian assangemandatesampspolice brutalitypremier mark mcgowangovernment houseprime minister anthony albanesedr mark loftsgovernor chris dawsonformer governor kim beasleygreg martindave mcsweeneypolice commissioner col blanchmark rowley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket