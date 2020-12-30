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Donald Trump Was Right: Mexico is sending...
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273 views • December 30, 2020
Download the Pamphlet: http://www.fdrurl.com/MexicoPamphlet
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3310/donald-trump-was-right-mexico-is-sending
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3310-donald-trump-was-right-mexico-is-sending
An incredibly shocking glimpse at information provided by the Secretary of Foreign Relations in Mexico. Once again, Donald Trump was right - Mexico is sending people to the United States illegally and providing it's citizens "how to" pamphlets to aid them in the task.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3310/donald-trump-was-right-mexico-is-sending
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3310-donald-trump-was-right-mexico-is-sending
An incredibly shocking glimpse at information provided by the Secretary of Foreign Relations in Mexico. Once again, Donald Trump was right - Mexico is sending people to the United States illegally and providing it's citizens "how to" pamphlets to aid them in the task.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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