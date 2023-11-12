Netanyahu Is Done

Scott Ritter gives us some more insights into the current war in Gaza.

Video Sourced From:

ATMGAMER on YouTube

For the full interview of this video, follow this link.



Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sands Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios

https://fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between ATMGAMER, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce mon09:55