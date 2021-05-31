THE DEEP RIG: The Movie - Coming June 19, 2021

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Produced by Patrick Byrne. Based on true story, The Deep Rig, book by Patrick Byrne
https://www.thedeeprig.movie/
Ask the questions that censorship-happy mainstream media doesn’t want you to ask. Reveal the truth that Twitter sacrificed millions of accounts to hide.
Follow the team of lawyers & ‘cyber ninjas’, determined to reveal the facts behind the headlines, to backroom scenes and through electronic networks designed to rig any election they conduct.
Scrutinize for yourself the evidence which paints a portrait of Washington double-dealings and international intrigue. And ask yourself “Is this the end for the US constitutional republic? Is this the end for democracy?”