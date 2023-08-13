Kleshcheevka: a portal to hell for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.





The tank crew and infantry of the third motorized rifle battalion of the 85th Brigade (2nd Army Corps - former LNR army) are in action. Leading the charge is the world's best tank, the T-90M "Breakthrough," followed by two BMPs with infantry. They attacked so unexpectedly and fiercely that the Ukrainian artillery only woke up when our vehicles were withdrawing, and even then, they missed their shots.





Currently, our forces are regaining the initiative on this front through intense battles. The progress might not be swift, but the enemy is already forced to retreat from previously captured positions.





🐻 When the text says "BK" in cyrillic it is referring to a 'fighting loudout' - or боекомплект. The Russians have been able to counterattack in recent days as the AFU have pulled forces from around Artemovsk to stabilize the front around Kremennaya and Kupyansk.

