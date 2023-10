ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 10/27/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BIDEN ADMIN OPENLY CALLS FOR BANNING SEMIAUTOMATIC FIREARMS IN WAKE OF MAINE KILLINGS – ALEX JONES REPORTSAlso, US warplanes conduct major airstrikes in Middle East as lawmakers slam “out of control” border invasion!

Musk warns: “They absolutely want your extinction” as outrage mounts over leftists melting Robert E. Lee statue. Tune in NOW!





*****************************************************

URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

*****************************************************

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson