And We Know 11.1.2022 MUCH at STAKE! VOTE! On Election Day! All has Meaning! Musk, Infiltrators, Kyrie. PAIN! PRAY

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LT of And We Know
November 1, 2022
Hope you all had a great weekend. We will continue to focus on what the enemy is trying to do to stop our momentum. Many are brainwashed into thinking their vote won’t matter. We will discuss this and the enemy behind it. Musk takeover is huge. Pelosi lies grow and the JAB keeps punching us all.
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