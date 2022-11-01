And We Know 11.1.2022 MUCH at STAKE! VOTE! On Election Day! All has Meaning! Musk, Infiltrators, Kyrie. PAIN! PRAY

LT of And We Know





November 1, 2022





Hope you all had a great weekend. We will continue to focus on what the enemy is trying to do to stop our momentum. Many are brainwashed into thinking their vote won’t matter. We will discuss this and the enemy behind it. Musk takeover is huge. Pelosi lies grow and the JAB keeps punching us all.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qx770-11.1.22-much-at-stake-vote-on-election-day-all-has-meaning-musk-infiltrator.html



