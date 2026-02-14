BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Nemesis X and Coming Vapor Canopy Apocalypse
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
98 views • 24 hours ago

The traditional, archaeological, cartographic and eschatological records make perfect sense when one acknowledges that our history is punctuated by cataclysms that bring Vapor Canopy biospheres. The Establishment pushes false chronology, false events [Ice Ages] and false interpretations of popular authors like Graham Hancock and his silly 9600 BCE Atlantis dating to keep the public from knowing THE FUTURE.


We live inside the Simulacrum, an almost perfect copy of a reality that is located somewhere else, perhaps a series of events yet to occur [simulations], or a past history playing out over and again as we continue to explore options OUTSIDE this Construct.


Keywords
apocalypsehidden truthastronomyunderworldcalendarsold worldarchaix
