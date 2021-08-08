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Cyber Symposium August 10-12, 2021 - Will Prove Trump Won Election
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120 views • August 08, 2021
This event will be livestreamed non-stop 72-hours on FrankSpeech.com (up to 66-percent off deals using the promo code: Alex). Livestreaming begins 8:15 central time on August 10.
Mike Lindell has offered $5-million to any attendee who can prove that this cyber data is not valid data from the November 2020 election. Invitees include current politicians, cyber experts and the media.
Mike will reveal cyber data and packet captures from the 2020 November Election; showing all 50 states and entire election. 75 cyber-forensic experts, 300 politicians/delegates, foreign governments will be on-hand to witness this event.
This was clipped from the Alex Jones show on August 6th:
Global Bombshell! Israel & Australia Report All Covid Hospitalizations Are Vaccinated – FULL SHOW 8/6/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=610dcb20e98e6734bae17198
Mike Lindell has offered $5-million to any attendee who can prove that this cyber data is not valid data from the November 2020 election. Invitees include current politicians, cyber experts and the media.
Mike will reveal cyber data and packet captures from the 2020 November Election; showing all 50 states and entire election. 75 cyber-forensic experts, 300 politicians/delegates, foreign governments will be on-hand to witness this event.
This was clipped from the Alex Jones show on August 6th:
Global Bombshell! Israel & Australia Report All Covid Hospitalizations Are Vaccinated – FULL SHOW 8/6/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=610dcb20e98e6734bae17198
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