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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 27, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 27, 2022


▪️ In the morning, AFU shelled Belgorod. Russian air defence repelled all the attacks.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched missile and artillery strikes on AFU facilities in the Industrial and Novobavar districts of Kharkiv and other settlements of the region.


▪️ Near Borshchova, Petrivka and Sosnivka, Russian special units conducted a successful raid on the positions of the 92th Mechanized Brigade.


▪️ In the forests west of Izyum, Russian Armed Forces discovered and ambushed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian 81st Airmobile Brigade. The group suffered losses and retreated


▪️ On the outskirts of Sivers'k, AFU prepare for Russian Armed Forces' advance. In Nahirne and Yakovlivka, the engineering units of the 54th Mechanized Brigade set up minefields.


▪️ Russian Armed Forces and DPR People's Militia units completely liberated Novoluhans'ke.


▪️ Wagner's PMC units successfully repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in Pokrovs'ke.


▪️Ukrainian Command prepares for defence in Soledar and its outskirts. A composite battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, consisting of 450 servicemen, is deployed in the city.


▪️AFU shelled Dontesk and other DPR settlements. A civilian killed in Yasynuvata.


▪️During the night, Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS shelled Antonivsʹkyy Bridge in Kherson. The road deck is severely damaged and the traffic is blocked.


▪️ Russian Airborne Troops' units, supported by aviation and artillery, knocked out Ukrainian formations from Andriivka and forced them to retreat behind Inhulets'.


▪️ In Kryvyi Rih direction, AFU continues to prepare for an offensive by re-manning the infantry brigade losses and deploying the technical means of the 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade in Kryvyi Rih and Apostolove.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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