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Music - Greenfields by The Brothers Four
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22 views • December 08, 2019
This song by the Brothers Four from Seattle, was released as a single (45 rpm record) on January 25, 1960. It had a lot of radio airplay and hit #2 on the charts...and sold over a million copies. Listening to it today almost seems like it had an environmental prediction in the lyrics from the early 1960.
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