Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congress Calls For Assange’s Freedom! - Jimmy Dore
106 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

I'm sharing this video from, The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube from April 5, 2023, with his partial description. Go there for the rest.

Julian Assange has been languishing in Belmarsh Prison for almost four years now, a victim of the oppressive U.S. security state. But there are chinks appearing in the armor — Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib has circulated a letter to her colleagues calling for and end to the Assange prosecution. But is it a sincere effort and will it go anywhere?

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with noted Assange activist Misty Winston about these possible moves in Assange’s favor.

Misty Winston on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SarcasmStardust

Misty Winston’s podcast:    / action4assange

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...


Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/

JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...


 WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com

(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket