Congress Calls For Assange’s Freedom! - Jimmy Dore

I'm sharing this video from, The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube from April 5, 2023

Julian Assange has been languishing in Belmarsh Prison for almost four years now, a victim of the oppressive U.S. security state. But there are chinks appearing in the armor — Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib has circulated a letter to her colleagues calling for and end to the Assange prosecution. But is it a sincere effort and will it go anywhere?

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger speak with noted Assange activist Misty Winston about these possible moves in Assange’s favor.

