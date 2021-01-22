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WITTS Self Running 35 Watt Delay Line Generator!
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71 views • January 22, 2021
http://www.witts.ws - World Improvement Through The Spirit Ministries is showing a delay line generator motor starting with a pack of 9 volt batteries in series.
It shows the voltage rising from 713 volts to 728 volts after starting with approximately .05 amps average current or 35 watts being generated & utilized.
The meter used for the current measurements is one designed specifically for measuring pulsed current accurately.
A conventional generator motor would be dropping the voltage in the battery pack after starting.
The video then shows a capacitor being added and the batteries are disconnected totally so that the delay line generator motor is self-generating, self-turning, as well as supplying electricity to the fluorescent tubes.
The device is over 23 years old and as such provided the basis for higher output more sophisticated devices such as the - Self-Running 900 Watt Fuelless Electrical Generator.
There is no harmful radiation and it is converting zero point energy with no external power source needed after starting!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP -
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
Other Notes: Metering Used -
Craftsman 82014 (amp-clamp for current measurements)
Wavetek DM27XT (for the voltage measurements)
This video is copyright protected
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
It shows the voltage rising from 713 volts to 728 volts after starting with approximately .05 amps average current or 35 watts being generated & utilized.
The meter used for the current measurements is one designed specifically for measuring pulsed current accurately.
A conventional generator motor would be dropping the voltage in the battery pack after starting.
The video then shows a capacitor being added and the batteries are disconnected totally so that the delay line generator motor is self-generating, self-turning, as well as supplying electricity to the fluorescent tubes.
The device is over 23 years old and as such provided the basis for higher output more sophisticated devices such as the - Self-Running 900 Watt Fuelless Electrical Generator.
There is no harmful radiation and it is converting zero point energy with no external power source needed after starting!
THE WORLD NEEDS THESE SOLUTIONS - OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP -
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
Other Notes: Metering Used -
Craftsman 82014 (amp-clamp for current measurements)
Wavetek DM27XT (for the voltage measurements)
This video is copyright protected
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
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