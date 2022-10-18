EPISODE 9 FROM OUTER SPACE

Considered lost for 20 years. Digitally remaster and restored. It is the silliest movie I ever made. The first 20 minutes were lost when the tape was recorded over. I new open was created and sound was restored. Soundtrack by SAINT. Black & white with color segments.
