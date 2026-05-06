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First Cucumber Harvest, Thriving Eggplants & Veggies
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 6th. It’s been a busy start to the week! The fermenting wood ash is progressing nicely and should be ready before the week wraps up. The eggplants and cabbage are looking fantastic! I picked some arugula and all the baby broccoli for stir-fries. I also took Haru-chan to the vet for her seasonal check-up. Plus, I harvested my first cucumber, and got some work done on the tomatoes. It’s been a cool spring so far, but the garden is looking great!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
natural gardeningvegetable gardenpermaculture gardenkamakura japansmall space gardening japankamakura gardenurban gardening japanjapanese gardenspring garden updatecucumber harvestjapan gardeninggarden vlogkamakura garden updatefirst cucumberhomegrown vegetableseggplant gardencabbage gardenarugula harvestbroccoli harvestwood ash fertilizerharu-chan catmay 2026 gardencool spring gardeningtomato carehome harvest japan
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:52Checking on the Fermented Wood Ash

01:25Sweet Potatoes Look & Others Look Good

02:03Is My First Cucumber Ready for Picking?

03:38How’s the Melon Plant?

04:51String Beans & Tomatoes Look Good

05:30Peppers are Growing Well

06:27Fermented Wood Ash is Bubbling

07:26Eggplant & Napa Cabbage Look Great

08:26Kabocha Pumpkin & Watermelon Growing Well

08:58Let’s Harvest Arugula & Baby Broccoli

11:59Checking on the Strawberries

12:24Flowering Kabocha Pumpkin

13:47Checking on the Tomatoes & Herbs

15:18Washing/Soaking Picked Greens

16:35Indoor Updates

17:33New Starts Look Great!

17:58Haru’s Visit to the Vet

19:31Moving Plants Outdoors

20:17Harvesting My First Cucumber

21:40Tending the Tomatoes

23:41Checking the Pumpkins & Watermelon Plants

24:58Transplanted Marigolds Look Great

25:52Setting Up Solar Animal Repellants

28:25Scenes of Kamakura

29:38Mt. Fuji 富士山

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