First Cucumber Harvest, Thriving Eggplants & Veggies

Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 6th. It’s been a busy start to the week! The fermenting wood ash is progressing nicely and should be ready before the week wraps up. The eggplants and cabbage are looking fantastic! I picked some arugula and all the baby broccoli for stir-fries. I also took Haru-chan to the vet for her seasonal check-up. Plus, I harvested my first cucumber, and got some work done on the tomatoes. It’s been a cool spring so far, but the garden is looking great!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll