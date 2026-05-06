First Cucumber Harvest, Thriving Eggplants & Veggies

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Good day, from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 6th. It’s been a busy start to the week! The fermenting wood ash is progressing nicely and should be ready before the week wraps up. The eggplants and cabbage are looking fantastic! I picked some arugula and all the baby broccoli for stir-fries. I also took Haru-chan to the vet for her seasonal check-up. Plus, I harvested my first cucumber, and got some work done on the tomatoes. It’s been a cool spring so far, but the garden is looking great!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:52Checking on the Fermented Wood Ash
01:25Sweet Potatoes Look & Others Look Good
02:03Is My First Cucumber Ready for Picking?
03:38How’s the Melon Plant?
04:51String Beans & Tomatoes Look Good
05:30Peppers are Growing Well
06:27Fermented Wood Ash is Bubbling
07:26Eggplant & Napa Cabbage Look Great
08:26Kabocha Pumpkin & Watermelon Growing Well
08:58Let’s Harvest Arugula & Baby Broccoli
11:59Checking on the Strawberries
12:24Flowering Kabocha Pumpkin
13:47Checking on the Tomatoes & Herbs
15:18Washing/Soaking Picked Greens
16:35Indoor Updates
17:33New Starts Look Great!
17:58Haru’s Visit to the Vet
19:31Moving Plants Outdoors
20:17Harvesting My First Cucumber
21:40Tending the Tomatoes
23:41Checking the Pumpkins & Watermelon Plants
24:58Transplanted Marigolds Look Great
25:52Setting Up Solar Animal Repellants
28:25Scenes of Kamakura
29:38Mt. Fuji 富士山