“Difficult” Situation at Zaporozhye NPP “Under Control” - IAEA Chief Vows to Press On

The IAEA mission has arrived at the Vasilevka checkpoint on the way to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after the Russian Defense Ministry stated it was still ready to guarantee the safety of investigators against what it says is repeated shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant by the Kiev regime and fighting in nearby Energodar.

Local authorities told RIA Novosti that an attempt to seize the nuclear power plant and disrupt the inspectors’ visit by 60 Ukrainian troops was carried out under the control of the British special services; the paratroopers involved in it were trained abroad.

Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi told reporters “we are not stopping”, adding, “we know there is a gray area where the last line of Ukrainian defense and the first line of the Russian occupying forces begins. I believe we have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish."

RIA Novosti shows how the IAEA mission arrived at the Vasilievka checkpoint on the way to the nuclear power plant





