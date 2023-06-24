Putin Speaks, Prigozhin Responds, Heavy Clashes Begin Near Moscow

Putin FINALLY made a speech in which he mentioned “treason” and “mutiny” twice, talked about Russia “fighting hard for its future”, labelled the events as an “internal mutiny” and a “stab in the back”, mentioned “Wagner” and said he is “doing anything I can to repel this attack”
Wagner’s chief and the leader of the coup, Yevgeny Prigozhin, replied that Putin made the 'wrong choice' and soon Russia will have a 'new president'
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.