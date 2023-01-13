SWISS ARMY DEPLOYS TO PROTECT FAT CATS AT DAVOS - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw506/
This week on the New World Next Week: the Swiss Army deploys ahead of next week's World Economic Forum in Davos; an AI lawyer tackles its first case in court; and a computer outage stops all flights in America.
